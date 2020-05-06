Blackford: Not the time opportunistic politicking

Media player
PMQs: Blackford and Johnson on coronavirus policy
SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has said the government must ends its "mixed messaging" over coronavirus policy and suggested changes should have the agreement of the devolved governments.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he agreed that the outlines of policy changes should “attract the widest possible consensus”.
06 May 2020
