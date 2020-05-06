Video

The prime minister has told MPs that some lockdown measures could change on Monday, and that plans would be announced on Sunday as this was the "best time" to do so.

He was speaking in response to a question from Sir Keir Starmer, who suggested members of the public needed reassurances about what lay ahead.

Speaker Lindsay Hoyle had previously said it was a "matter of regret" plans would not be announced in Parliament.

