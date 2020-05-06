Villiers calls for action to restore London transport
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

PMQs: Villiers and Johnson on London Underground services

Boris Johnson has called for a "bigger and more expansive" Tube service in London, so people can travel more safely.

His comments came after Conservative MP and former transport minister Theresa Villiers urged him to "restore public transport capacity" in the capital and criticised announcements that said public transport was only for key workers.

PMQs coverage in text, images and video

  • 06 May 2020
Go to next video: Blackford: Not the time opportunistic politicking