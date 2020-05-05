Doctor MP says 'lack of testing has cost lives'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Doctor MP says 'government's lack of testing has cost lives’
Labour MP Dr Rosena Allin-Khan has called out the government on its testing strategy, saying it has "cost lives".
The shadow health minister has been doing A&E shifts at a London hospital during the coronavirus outbreak.
She questioned the health secretary in the House of Commons on Tuesday.
Matt Hancock responded to say there had been "a rapid acceleration in testing over the last few months".
-
05 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-52545335/coronavirus-doctor-mp-says-government-s-lack-of-testing-has-cost-livesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window