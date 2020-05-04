Closed zoo 'rings alarm bell' for coronavirus help
Twycross wants government help to survive coronavirus shutdown

A large zoo said it needed loans from the government as it has no visitors or income but still had to look after its animals.

A coronavirus fund for zoos helps smaller sites but does not apply to Leicestershire's Twycross Zoo, which has some animals in international breeding programmes at risk of extinction.

  • 04 May 2020
