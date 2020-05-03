Two week quarantine a possibility when entering UK
Coronavirus: 14-day quarantine possible for UK visitors - Shapps

Grant Shapps said he is "actively looking" at quarantining people entering the UK once travel restrictions are lifted in order to prevent any further spread of coronavirus.

The transport secretary added the decision to not do this earlier was backed by the scientific advice at the time and allowed millions of people to return home and be with their families.

New restrictions would aim to keep infection rates under control and ensure visitors match the same social distancing rules currently being followed by the public.

