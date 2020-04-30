Media player
Boris Johnson: Face masks 'useful' after lockdown
Boris Johnson has said face masks will be "useful" as part of measures to come out of lockdown.
In the daily briefing, the prime minister was asked about government advice over whether or not people should be wearing them.
30 Apr 2020
