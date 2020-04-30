Face masks 'useful' after lockdown
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Boris Johnson: Face masks 'useful' after lockdown

Boris Johnson has said face masks will be "useful" as part of measures to come out of lockdown.

In the daily briefing, the prime minister was asked about government advice over whether or not people should be wearing them.

Read more: Coronavirus pandemic

  • 30 Apr 2020
Go to next video: Should I wear a mask to stop coronavirus?