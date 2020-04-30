Starmer: 'Pleased' UK is past virus peak
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he is "pleased" that the UK is past the peak of the coronavirus outbreak.

He said he was glad to hear the government will be unveiling a plan for the next stage of the management of the virus, which is something he has been calling for.

