UK should not bail out 'super rich executives'
PMQs: Labour MP challenged Raab on financial support for big businesses

A Labour MP said the UK should follow Denmark and not help businesses based in tax havens or which pay dividends.

Zarah Sultana said financial support should be for the “99% not the 1%” through the coronavirus outbreak.

Dominic Raab said “partisan baggage” should be taken out of the argument, and that government help was for both small and big businesses.

  • 29 Apr 2020
