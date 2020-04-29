SNP calls for pause in Brexit talks to fight virus
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

PMQs: Blackford and Raab on Brexit transition extension

Ian Blackford called on the government to show “common sense” and extend the Brexit transition period.

SNP Westminster leader said talks with the EU should stop so the UK could get on with dealing with the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

First Secretary Dominic Raab said that would risk uncertainty and the government wanted to “double down and get a deal” by the end of the year.

  • 29 Apr 2020
Go to next video: UK should not bail out 'super rich executives'