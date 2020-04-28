Youngest Tory MP delivers her maiden speech from home
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sara Britcliffe gives maiden speech in Parliament by video

A Conservative MP told the Commons about her mother's alcohol and mental health issues in her maiden speech - the first ever to be delivered remotely.

Sara Britcliffe was speaking in the Domestic Abuse Bill debate as she recalled her mother's death and the effect on her family.

She appeared on television screens in the House of Commons as she spoke from her constituency in Hyndburn, Lancashire.

Hyndburn MP makes history with Zoom speech to Parliament

  • 28 Apr 2020
Go to next video: Nusrat Ghani's maiden speech