Gove: Thousands issued with lockdown fines
Michael Gove said police issued more than 3,000 fines in a fortnight to those flouting coronavirus lockdown rules. But he said he expected the figure would have "increased considerably since then".

He was updating MPs on government action to deal with the pandemic, and said 150,000 key workers and their families had been tested for the virus.

  • 28 Apr 2020
