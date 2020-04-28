Attorney General's advice for domestic violence victims
Suella Braverman said she is "acutely concerned" by the rise in reported cases of domestic abuse during coronavirus lockdown.

The attorney general said victims would not be breaking regulations if they leave their home, and advised them how to contact the police discreetly.

