Sir Keir Starmer has called on the government to share its plans for the next phase of the lockdown, as it “needs to be transparent about what comes next”.

The Labour leader said other countries were setting out their plans, and he did not want the UK to be “behind the curve”.

Sir Keir welcomed the prime minister's pledge to reach out to opposition parties and called on the PM to "lay out the plans for next stage" and "discuss them with us".

"The public want to see consensus about what happens next", he said.