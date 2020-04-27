Sunak: 'Tough times' as coronavirus affects UK economy
Chancellor: 'Tough times' as coronavirus affects UK economy

Rishi Sunak said there have already been "tough times" as the coronavirus has an impact on the UK economy and warned "there will be more to come".

The chancellor said millions of jobs have been saved, but “we cannot save every job and every business”.

Mr Sunak said the tide was turning, but spoke of the risk of a “second spike” if control of the virus was to be lost again.

