Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: NHS staff 'have best PPE we can get them' - Raab
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said that NHS and care workers have had the very best PPE that the government can get them, amid a global supply shortage.
Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr programme, Mr Raab said the government had "ramped up" the domestic supply and procurement of PPE.
-
26 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-52431221/coronavirus-nhs-staff-have-best-ppe-we-can-get-them-raabRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window