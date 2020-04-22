Video

Sir Keir Starmer asked his first PMQs question as Labour leader, asking First Secretary of State Dominic Raab about coronavirus testing rates.

He said the UK was “way behind” other European nations, and asked how the 100,000 daily tests pledged by the end of the month would be achieved.

Dominic Raab, standing in for Boris Johnson, said he had to “correct him” and the “capacity” was now 40,000 daily, double the figures quoted by the leader of the opposition.

