Rees-Mogg: Parliament measures to 'save lives'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Jacob Rees-Mogg on ‘temporary’ measures in Parliament

The leader of the House of Commons says he wants Parliament to be "operating properly in its normal way" - but new virtual measures will "save lives".

Jacob Rees-Mogg admitted the so-called "hybrid Parliament" plan was “second best and imperfect”.

But speaking in the House on its first day back from recess, he promised MPs the measures would be temporary.

  • 21 Apr 2020
Go to next video: Starmer queries protection equipment claims