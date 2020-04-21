Rees-Mogg: Parliament measures to 'save lives'

Media player
Jacob Rees-Mogg on ‘temporary’ measures in Parliament
The leader of the House of Commons says he wants Parliament to be "operating properly in its normal way" - but new virtual measures will "save lives".
Jacob Rees-Mogg admitted the so-called "hybrid Parliament" plan was “second best and imperfect”.
But speaking in the House on its first day back from recess, he promised MPs the measures would be temporary.
21 Apr 2020
