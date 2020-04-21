MPs retuning to 'stripped down' Parliament
Parliament will sit for two hours a day, three times a week, as MPs scrutinise government actions over coronavirus.

BBC assistant political editor Norman Smith explained the plans for revised sittings with no more than 50 MPs in the chamber, and up 120 more joining in remotely via a video link.

He described the sittings as “rudimentary and pretty basic” but Wednesday’s PMQs is due to go ahead, with Dominic Raab standing in for Boris Johnson.

