Robert Jenrick: 'We are backing councils'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Robert Jenrick announces £1.6bn cash boost for councils
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has announced a cash boost of £1.6bn for local councils.
Mr Jenrick said it would help adult services, children's services, the most vulnerable and waste collection services.
-
18 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-52337852/coronavirus-robert-jenrick-announces-16bn-cash-boost-for-councilsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window