Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: 'Government needs to set out lockdown exit strategy'
The shadow foreign secretary has called for the government to set out its strategy to end the coronavirus lockdown.
Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr, Labour's Lisa Nandy said that ministers need to be "open and transparent" with the public to allow them to prepare.
Read more: Analysis: How do we get out of lockdown?
-
12 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-52261035/coronavirus-government-needs-to-set-out-lockdown-exit-strategyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window