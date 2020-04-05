'Scrutiny is important' says new Labour leader
Coronavirus: Labour leader Keir Starmer says 'scrutiny is important'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said the government still needs to be asked 'difficult questions' in the fight against coronavirus.

Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr he said scrutiny remained important.

