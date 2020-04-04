Labour leader Starmer: 'Honour and privilege of my life'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Labour leadership: Sir Keir Starmer's acceptance speech
New Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer has spoken of the "honour" of his election to the post, and the effect of coronavirus on the UK.
He said public life had “all but come to a standstill and we are missing each other”.
A planned conference to announce the result was cancelled, and the three candidates to be leader of the opposition recorded a video to be released if they won the contest to succeed Jeremy Corbyn.
BBC coverage of Labour Party leader and deputy leader results
-
04 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-52164949/labour-leadership-sir-keir-starmer-s-acceptance-speechRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window