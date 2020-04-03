WHO: Coronavirus 'much more than a health crisis'
Coronavirus 'much more than a health crisis', say WHO

The social and economic consequences of the coronavirus will be profound, according to World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

  • 03 Apr 2020
