Corbyn's leadership in two minutes

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jeremy Corbyn's Labour leadership in two minutes
In his five years as Labour leader, he lost two general elections and a vote of no-confidence among his Labour MPs but galvanised many on the left.
Ahead of the new Labour leader being announced, here are key moments from his leadership.
Edited by Nick Raikes
-
04 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window