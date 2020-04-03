Christopher Eccleston reads a poem for the NHS
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Christopher Eccleston reads a poetic tribute to the NHS

Matthew Kelly from Salford has written a poem paying tribute to the staff of the NHS fighting the coronavirus.

Mr Kelly said he was inspired to write after hearing the challenges his partner faces as a district nurse.

BBC Radio 5 Live asked actor Christopher Eccleston, a fellow Salfordian, to read Matt’s words.

This clip is from Chiles on Friday on 3 April 2020

  • 03 Apr 2020
Go to next video: Prince Charles opens NHS Nightingale from afar