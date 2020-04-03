Media player
Coronavirus: Christopher Eccleston reads a poetic tribute to the NHS
Matthew Kelly from Salford has written a poem paying tribute to the staff of the NHS fighting the coronavirus.
Mr Kelly said he was inspired to write after hearing the challenges his partner faces as a district nurse.
BBC Radio 5 Live asked actor Christopher Eccleston, a fellow Salfordian, to read Matt’s words.
This clip is from Chiles on Friday on 3 April 2020
03 Apr 2020
