PM warns public to 'stick with the guidance'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Boris Johnson warns public to 'stick with the guidance'
In a Twitter video message, the prime minister has urged the public to remain at home even as the weather improves over the weekend.
Mr Johnson is still self-isolating due to continued mild coronavirus symptoms.
-
03 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-52158720/coronavirus-boris-johnson-warns-public-to-stick-with-the-guidanceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window