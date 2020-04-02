'It's a heck of a target'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: 100,000 tests a day 'a heck of a target'

The BBC’s Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg looks at the government's aim for 100,000 coronavirus tests a day by May.

Listen to the full episode of The Coronavirus Newscast on BBC Sounds.

  • 02 Apr 2020
Go to next video: How China's using surveillance to fight coronavirus