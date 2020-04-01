Government delayed reaction to virus 'beggars belief'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dr Phillip Lee: UK coronavirus reaction 'beggars belief'
A GP and former MP has said the UK government reaction to coronavirus made it "a lot harder for ourselves".
Dr Phillip Lee said he did not understand the logic of choosing “to delay for so long” over buying ventilators and the need the action.
The former Lib Dem MP, who was first elected as a Conservative, said a previous exercise showed the “challenges” of a pandemic, and it does “beggar belief why we did not act quicker”.
01 Apr 2020
