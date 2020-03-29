Coronavirus measures could last for 'significant period'

Video

Michael Gove has told the BBC's Andrew Marr that he cannot predict when social distancing guidelines might be lifted, and said people should prepare for them to last for a "significant period".

The cabinet minister declined to predict exactly how long the instructions to stay at home could last, saying the date the virus peaked would depend on how people behaved.

Mr Gove said it was "vitally important" to follow social distancing rules.

It comes as Boris Johnson has written to all UK households saying the crisis will get worse before it gets better.

In the letter, being sent to 30 million homes, the prime minister warned stricter restrictions could be put in place if necessary.

The number of people who have died with coronavirus in the UK has reached 1,019, with the latest 260 deaths announced on Saturday.