Jeremy Corbyn: 'I did everything I could' to win elections
The outgoing leader of the Labour party has told the BBC "I did everything I possibly could to win" the general elections he contested as party leader in 2017 and 2019.
In his last interview with BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg, Jeremy Corbyn says the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic has proved that he was right to argue for an increase in state spending "to right the social wrongs of this country".
Mr Corbyn will stand down as leader of the Labour party on 4 April.
27 Mar 2020
