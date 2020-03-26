Media player
Coronavirus: Jeremy Corbyn says government has been 'too slow'
Outgoing leader of the Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, has said the government reacted too slowly to the coronavirus outbreak.
He said those who were the most vulnerable were now getting the least help from the government.
26 Mar 2020
