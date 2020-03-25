Corbyn's final PMQs session as Labour leader
PMQs: Final Corbyn and Johnson exchange in Commons

Jeremy Corbyn has faced Boris Johnson for the final time at Prime Minister's Questions as Labour leader.

In an extended session, Mr Corbyn asked 12 questions instead of his usual six, and the exchanges between the two men were dominated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Corbyn said “no-one is an island, no-one is self-made”, and he spoke of a society that “cares for each other and cares for all”.

Mt Johnson said he wanted to “associate myself fully” with Mr Corbyn’s words and said the nation was coming together as never seen before.

