PM quizzed on pledge to ban eviction of renters

PMQs: Jeremy Corbyn urges PM to on ban rental evictions
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn asked the prime minister if he was "going back on his word" to stop to the eviction of private renters that he pledged last week.
Mr Corbyn said some people were facing eviction next week, but Boris Johnson said the government had “gone further” and legislation would mean no-fault evictions “are no longer legal”.
25 Mar 2020
