Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Watch Live: Prime Minister's Questions
Parliament is expected to close on Wednesday evening after emergency laws to deal with the coronavirus have been passed.
The House of Commons is due to meet until Easter on 31 March, but concerns were raised that keeping Parliament open is contributing to the spread of the virus.
-
25 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window