Corbyn challenges PM on NHS coronavirus protection

Coronavirus: Corbyn challenges PM on NHS protection
Speaking at this last PMQ's, Jeremy Corbyn has asked what the government is doing to address the "appalling" lack of the protective gear that NHS staff "desperately need".
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the army has distributed 7.5 million pieces of equipment in the past 24 hours.
25 Mar 2020
