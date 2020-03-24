Gove: Government to review new measures at Easter

Media player
Michael Gove: Government will review new measures at Easter
Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has told BBC Breakfast the government will review restrictions on movement at Easter.
He also said that children of parents who were separated, if they were under 18, would be able to visit both parents under the government's rules for social distancing.
24 Mar 2020
