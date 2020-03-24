Hancock: Coronavirus rules 'are not advice'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Matt Hancock: Coronavirus restrictions 'are not advice'
The health secretary has set out the only four reasons for people to leave their homes through the coronavirus pandemic.
Matt Hancock said the measures were “not advice, they are rules” and would be enforced by the police.
He said there was a “great national effort to beat the virus” and that “everyone has a part to play”.
-
24 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-52019808/matt-hancock-coronavirus-restrictions-are-not-adviceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window