Coronavirus: Ex-minister on 'empty' help for stranded Brits
A Conservative MP has told the foreign secretary that the image of British people sleeping rough on Caracas streets was “not a good one".
Former Immigration Minister Caroline Nokes complained about closed UK embassies with “door shut to our travellers” and a lack of help to get British people home.
She said Dominic Raab knew “the situation was dire” and there were “no routes home” for some UK nationals stranded aboard.
Mr Raab said a “very small number” of embassies were closed, and outlined the help available in a “very fluid situation”.
24 Mar 2020