Barclay: 'Help is coming' for self-employed

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Barclay on government help for self-employed
Self-employed people have not been forgotten when it came to financial help during the coronavirus emergency, the chief secretary to the Treasury has said.
Stephen Barclay told MPs delivering a policy was “complex”, and there would be no rush to a scheme “that begs more questions than it answers”.
He was answering an urgent question in the Commons from acting Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey.
-
24 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-52019803/coronavirus-barclay-on-government-help-for-self-employedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window