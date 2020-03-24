How long will coronavirus restrictions last?
Coronavirus restrictions: Sanctions could get tougher

The BBC’s Norman Smith said there was "no way" that coronavirus restrictions would be lifted within three weeks as the UK heads towards a rise in cases.

The assistant political editor suggested that the current “relatively light-touch lockdown” could make way for a “much harder lockdown in the weeks ahead”.

  • 24 Mar 2020
