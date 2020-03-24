How long will coronavirus restrictions last?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus restrictions: Sanctions could get tougher
The BBC’s Norman Smith said there was "no way" that coronavirus restrictions would be lifted within three weeks as the UK heads towards a rise in cases.
The assistant political editor suggested that the current “relatively light-touch lockdown” could make way for a “much harder lockdown in the weeks ahead”.
-
24 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-52019800/coronavirus-restrictions-sanctions-could-get-tougherRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window