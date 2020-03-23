Millennials ‘not invulnerable’ to coronavirus
Coronavirus: 'Too many people taking risks'

Jonathan Ashworth has said that public health messages on coronavirus are "not being heard loud and clear”, with too many people taking risks.

The shadow health secretary said too many people are not following advice to stay at home. He said more people must work from home, and young people need to know “they are at risk too”.

Mr Ashworth said that MPs also need to “adjust” their behaviour, and consider using video conference calling.

