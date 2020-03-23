Hancock praises retired medics returning to work
Coronavirus: Matt Hancock on former clinicians offering help

The health secretary says 7,563 former clinicians have so far come forward to help fight the coronavirus pandemic by offering to return to work,.

Updating the Commons, Matt Hancock said the health and social care workers have “risen to the call of the nation’s needs” and predicted more would come forward.

