'Be responsible when you shop and think of others'
The Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary George Eustice has urged people not to buy more food than they need.

At the daily coronavirus briefing he said that there is no shortage of food available, but the challenge is keeping shelves stocked as people change their shopping behaviour.

  • 21 Mar 2020
