Hancock: People need to shop responsibly
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Matt Hancock: People need to shop responsibly

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said people have to "buy what they need and not more than what they need".

He said supermarkets are now going to introduce shopping times for the elderly, and item restrictions.

He was interviewed on BBC Breakfast, reacting to a video from social media, shared by an NHS nurse, who could not do her food shopping due to other people buying too much.

  • 20 Mar 2020