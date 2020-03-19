Video

Former Business Secretary Greg Clark has said the government needs to act "without delay" to help workers affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Asking an urgent question in the House of Commons, Mr Clark said businesses are "facing a crisis", and the UK needed a response that was "immediate" and "effective".

This afternoon, the Chancellor Rishi Sunak hosted a roundtable meeting with representatives from business groups and trade unions.

Mr Sunak said, “We are working round the clock to deliver further support to individuals and families whose jobs and incomes will be affected by COVID-19 - and to do so urgently."

A Treasury spokesman said the government has held "extensive discussions" on measures to support individuals facing financial difficulty as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, and that further details will be confirmed in the coming days.