Johnson questioned over '12 week' virus claim
Coronavirus: PM questioned over '12 week' UK virus claim

The UK can "turn the tide" on the coronavirus crisis within 12 weeks, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said.

However, when questioned over what he meant by the three-month timescale, he said he did not know how long it would go on for.

  • 19 Mar 2020
