NHS staff 'already stressed' by coronavirus

Video

Dr Rosena Allin-Khan asked Boris Johnson why NHS and social care staff were not being tested for the coronavirus.

The Labour MP - who works as an A&E doctor in the NHS - said she visited her father in a care home on Tuesday, and fears that she may have fed him "for the very last time".

The Tooting MP said there was a “need to scale up the response”, and she feared people would “start to panic”.

Boris Johnson said it was the “timeliness” of measures that “was absolutely vital in combating the spread of the epidemic”.

BBC coverage of the coronavirus pandemic