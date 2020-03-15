Coronavirus: Health secretary defends UK policy

Video

Asked about the measures the British government is taking to tackle coronavirus, the UK health secretary has defended the decision not to close schools, borders and transport systems.

Matt Hancock told the BBC's Andrew Marr that the UK government "will stop at nothing to fight this virus" but will only adopt tougher measures when they are "sustainable".

Read more: US airport chaos as UK plans to isolate over-70s

