Ashworth: 'Government needs to explain strategy'
Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said the government needed to explain its strategy for trying to delay the spread of coronavirus.

He told BBC News: "Many members of the public are asking legitimate questions as to why we appear to be taking a different approach to Ireland, to Spain, to Denmark."

  • 13 Mar 2020